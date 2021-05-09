Best Choice Products 6x3-Foot Raised Metal Garden Bed for $65
Best Choice Products · 35 mins ago
Best Choice Products 6x3-Foot Raised Metal Garden Bed
$65 $70
Use coupon code "CHOICE5" to take $25 off this versatile vegetable or flower bed. Buy Now at Best Choice Products

  • tool-free assembly
  • powder-coated steel plates
  • 6' x 3' x 1'
  • Code "CHOICE5"
  • Expires 5/17/2021
