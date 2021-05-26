Best Choice Products 5-Piece Wicker Patio Dining Table Set w/ 4 Chairs for $400
Best Choice Products · 1 hr ago
Best Choice Products 5-Piece Wicker Patio Dining Table Set w/ 4 Chairs
$400 $500
free shipping

Apply coupon code "PATIOSET50" to save $100. Buy Now at Best Choice Products

  • Available in several colors (Cream pictured).
  • table measures 35.25" x 35.25" x 29"
  • chairs measure 24" x 22" x 32.5"
  • tempered glass tabletop
  • weather-resistant wicker
  • Code "PATIOSET50"
  • Expires 5/31/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Patio Furniture Best Choice Products
