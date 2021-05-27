Best Choice Products 5-Piece Dining Table Set for $210
Walmart · 41 mins ago
Best Choice Products 5-Piece Dining Table Set
$210 $300
free shipping

That's a reasonable discount at $90 off list price. Buy Now at Walmart

  • In Brown.
Features
  • 4 Chairs
  • Table Dimensions: 47.25" x 29.5" x 30"
  • Chair capacity: 265-lbs. (each); table capacity: 66-lbs.
  • MDF, PVC, steel
