Best Choice Products 44-Piece Wall Mounted Tool Storage Rack for $42
New
Best Choice Products · 38 mins ago
Best Choice Products 44-Piece Wall Mounted Tool Storage Rack
$42 $50
free shipping

Coupon code "DAD8" cuts an extra $8 off for half off the list price. Buy Now at Best Choice Products

Features
  • 10 hooks
  • 4 tool holder brackets
  • 28 storage bins in 3 sizes
  • 2-piece pegboard
  • measures 38" x 7.25" x 21.25"
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "DAD8"
  • Expires 6/19/2021
    Published 38 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Tool Storage & Organization Best Choice Products Best Choice Products
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register