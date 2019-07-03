New
Best Choice Products 4-Tier Industrial Bookshelf w/ Wood Shelves
$80 $222
free shipping
Best Choice Products offers its Best Choice Products 4-Tier Industrial Bookshelf with Wood Shelves for $99.99. Coupon code "4SHELF" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's $142 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
  • steel frame
  • 220-lb. max capacity
  • measures 31.5" x 14" x 62.75"
Details
Comments
  • Code "4SHELF"
  • Expires 7/3/2019
