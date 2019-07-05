New
Best Choice Products · 37 mins ago
$400 $793
free shipping
Best Choice Products offers its Best Choice Products 4-Piece Wicker Sectional Sofa Set in Brown for $469.99. Coupon code "BCP3749" cuts it to $399.99. With free shipping, that's $393 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 2 wedge chairs
- umbrella holder table
- ottoman
Walmart · 1 day ago
Best Choice Hammock Hanging Rope Chair
$25 $56
free shipping
Walmart offers the Best Choice Products Hammock Hanging Rope Chair in Blue or Red for $24.99 with free shipping. That's $31 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- two seat cushions
- 40" hardwood spreader bar
Rakuten · 6 days ago
Best Choice 9-Foot Patio Umbrella w/ Crank + Tilt
$32 $95
free shipping
Best Choice Products via Rakuten offers this 9-Foot Patio Umbrella in Tan for $44.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $35.99. With free shipping, that's $59 off and the best price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $39.99 before coupon, $31.99 after. Buy Now
Update: The price has dropped to $39.99 before coupon, $31.99 after. Buy Now
- wind vent
- crank and tilt
Walmart · 1 day ago
Better Homes and Gardens Sawyer Cove Gazebo
$325 $450
free shipping
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Sawyer Cove Outdoor Gazebo for $324.91 with free shipping. That's $125 off list, $36 under last year's price, and the best we've seen. Buy Now
- It covers a 10-foot by 12-foot area
Walmart · 3 days ago
BH&G Bennett 42" Rectangular Propane Gas Fire Pit
$200
free shipping
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Bennett 42" Rectangular Propane Gas Fire Pit in Wood for $199.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $70. Buy Now
- powder-coated steel finish
- matching hideaway tank cover
- push-button spark ignition
- Model: BH18-093-999-02
Walmart · 3 days ago
Mainstays Collinsport 9-Foot Cantilever Umbrella
$50 $90
free shipping
Walmart offers the Mainstays Collinsport 9-Foot Cantilevered Umbrella in several colors (Blue pictured) for $49.99 with free shipping. That's $40 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- UV-resistant polyester canopy
- powder-coated steam frame and pole
Amazon · 5 days ago
Hopkins 2x4basics Any Size Chair / Bench Kit
$36 $49
free shipping
Amazon offers the Hopkins 2x4basics AnySize Chair / Bench Kit in Sand for $35.97 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by a buck, although most stores charge $50 or more.) Buy Now
- Home Depot charges the same price via in-store pickup
- makes any size chair or bench you desire
- two bench end supports
Best Choice Products · 1 day ago
Best Choice Products 4-Tier Industrial Bookshelf w/ Wood Shelves
$80 $222
free shipping
Best Choice Products offers its Best Choice Products 4-Tier Industrial Bookshelf with Wood Shelves for $99.99. Coupon code "4SHELF" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's $142 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- steel frame
- 220-lb. max capacity
- measures 31.5" x 14" x 62.75"
eBay · 1 mo ago
Best Choice Products 49-Key Bluetooth Portable Roll-Up Keyboard
$37 $53
free shipping
Best Choice Products via eBay offers the Best Choice Products 49-Key Bluetooth Portable Roll-Up Keyboard for $36.99 with free shipping. That's $16 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- pairs w/ several apps (iOS and Android)
- note labelled keys
Walmart · 6 days ago
Best Choice 2-in-1 Charcoal BBQ Grill Meat Smoker
$100 $195
free shipping
Best Choice Products via Walmart offers its 2-in-1 Charcoal BBQ Grill Meat Smoker in Black for $99.99 with free shipping. That's $95 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- thermometer
- two wheels
- side shelf
eBay · 6 days ago
BCP 11.6-Quart 8-in-1 XL Air Fryer Oven, Rotisserie, Dehydrator Set
$124 $237
free shipping
Best Choice Products offers its Best Choice Products 11.6-Quart 8-in-1 XL Air Fryer Oven, Rotisserie, Dehydrator Set for $123.99 with free shipping. that's the lowest price we could find by $43. Buy Now
- 8 pre-set cooking programs
- 1,700 watts of power with rapid air
- 8+ hour dehydration function
- 360° rotating system for rotisserie style cooking
- 3 roasting racks
- Model: SKY5182
