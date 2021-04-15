New
Best Choice Products · 26 mins ago
$150 $220
free shipping
Apply coupon code "CANOPYSWING" to drop it to $149.99. That's a $20 low. Buy Now at Best Choice Products
Features
- overall measurements 68" x 41" x 60.5"
- 550-lb. weight capacity
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Macy's · 4 hrs ago
Outdoor & Patio Sale & Clearance at Macy's
up to 87% off
Get your patio in shape for warm weather with a selection of outdoor furniture. (Over half the sale items are at least 60% off.) Shop Now at Macy's
Tips
- Pictured is the Marlough II Aluminum Outdoor 6-Pc. Dining Set for $2,699 ($2,840 off).
- Many items over $25 ship for free. Some items of $999 or more qualify for white glove delivery within regular delivery areas.
Ace Hardware · 6 days ago
Living Accents 10-Foot Fabric Arched Pergola
$350 $550
pickup
That's $50 less than other stores charge for similar pergolas. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
Tips
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $161.99 shipping charge.
Features
- 10x10 foot
- Cover adjusts to provide shade on 2 sides
- Model: A106000506
Wayfair · 4 hrs ago
Outdoor Seating at Wayfair
up to 50% off
free shipping w/ $35
Save on over 300 items including reclining loungers, swing chairs, hammocks, and more. Shop Now at Wayfair
Tips
- Shipping adds $4.99, but orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.
- Pictured is the Arlmont & Co. Nia Outdoor Porch Swing for
$329.99$319.99 ($290 off).
Ace Hardware · 2 days ago
Living Accents Zero Gravity Chair
$35 for Ace Rewards members $50
pickup
That's a savings of $45 for Ace Rewards Members. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
Tips
- In Taupe, Navy, or Gray.
- Opt for curbside pickup to avoid shipping charges, which vary by ZIP. (Ace Rewards members also get free shipping with orders of $50 or more. It's free to join.)
- Non-members price is $50.
Best Choice Products · 1 day ago
Best Choice Products Zero Gravity Lounge Chair
$70 $100
free shipping
Apply coupon code "PATIORECLINER" to get this price. It costs $5 more elsewhere and is marked $30 off list. Buy Now at Best Choice Products
Tips
- In several colors (Gray pictured)
Features
- canopy side tray
- adjustable canopy shade and headrest
Sign In or Register