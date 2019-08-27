Personalize your DealNews Experience
Best Choice Products offers its Best Choice Products 29-Piece Stainless Steel Kitchen Tools Set for $39.99. Coupon code "STAINLESS" drops it to $29.99. With free shipping, that's $88 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Best Choice Products via Google Express offers its Best Choice Products 9-Piece Stainless Steel Kitchen Knife Set with Case for $19.99. That's $47 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
WC Crafts via Amazon offers the Amco Rub-a-Way Stainless Steel Odor Absorber Bar for $5.35 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find today by $3, although it was pennies less a week ago.
Update: The price has increased at Amazon; however, Target still offers it for $5.40 with in-store pickup. Buy Now
Yofidra Direct via Amazon offers its Yofidra Soap Dispenser Extension Tube Kit for $24.98. Coupon code "UOZSGG8M" drops the price to $12.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our June mention, $12 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers its AmazonBasics Tritan Locking Food Storage Container Sets in several sizes with prices starting from $12.74. With free shipping for Prime members, that's a savings of at least $2 off and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
Amazon offers the Anchor Hocking 1-Cup Glass Food Storage Containers with Lids 4-Pack for $6.96 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $13 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Best Choice Products offers its Best Choice Products Deluxe Padded Leather Rocking Recliner Chair in Brown for $249.99. Coupon code "RECLINE" drops it to $199.99. With free shipping, that's $50 under buying from a different storefront. Buy Now
Best Choice Products offers its Best Choice Products Dual-Wheel Wheelbarrow Garden Cart for $68.99. Coupon code "WHEELBARROW" cuts that to $49.99. With free shipping, that's $90 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Best Choice Products offers its Best Choice Products Wooden Wagon Wheel Bench for $91.99. Coupon code "BENCH2364" cuts the price to $69.99. With free shipping, that is the lowest price we could find by $22. Buy Now
Best Choice Products offers its Best Choice 3-Tier Multipurpose Folding Wood Stand for $39.99. Coupon "PLANT3" cuts it to $29.99. Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now
Best Choice Products offers its Best Choice Products 16-Foot Sun Shade Canopy for $21.99 with free shipping. That's $44 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Best Choice Products via Walmart offers its Best Choice Products 2-in-1 Charcoal BBQ Grill Meat Smoker in Black for $89.99 with free shipping. That's $10 under our mention from two weeks ago, $105 off, and the best price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $87.99. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Best Choice Products Modern Entertainment Futon Sofa in Black for $184.99 with free shipping. That is $133 off list, and is the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Best Choice Products offers its Best Choice Products 3-Piece Patio Bistro Set in Brown for $129.99. Coupon code "BCP2882" drops it to $91.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $36. Buy Now
