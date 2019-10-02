New
Walmart · 44 mins ago
Best Choice Products 1,500-Watt Oscillating Space Heater
$30 $43
free shipping

That's $13 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Newegg offers the same price.
  • Sold by Best Choice Products via Walmart.
  • 3-second heat up
  • adjustable digital thermostat
  • 12-hour timer
  • auto shut off
