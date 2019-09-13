Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's $9 under last month's mention, $142 off list, and $9 less than other Best Choice storefronts. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Best Choice Products Modern Entertainment Futon Sofa in Black for $184.99 with free shipping. That is $133 off list, and is the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
That is $279 less than the next best bet and tied with last month's mention. Buy Now
That's $5 under our July mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by about $45.)
Update: The price has increased to $109. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Lucid 8-foot Convertible Foam Sofa for $234.99 with free shipping. That's $35 off and tied with our mention from a month ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Container Furniture Direct Charlotte Mid Century Modern Tufted Convertible Sleeper Sofa in Beige for $250 with free shipping. That's $86 off and tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Discounts on a selection of Apple iPhones, iPads, and a Harman Kardon portable speaker. Shop Now
It's a low for a refurb by $35. Buy Now
Save on refurbished saws, drills, nailers, and more. Shop Now
Save on a variety of massage chairs, tables, and devices. Shop Now
Best Choice Products offers its Best Choice Products 8x2-Foot Elevated Wooden Garden Bed for $49.99. Coupon code "BCP2376" cuts it to $39.99. With free shipping, that's $4 below our mention from a year ago, $78 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
That's $4 under last year's mention, $42 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Best Choice Products offers the Best Choice Products Hanging Chaise Lounger in several colors (Blue pictured) for $149.99. Coupon code "LOUNGE" cuts the price to $114.99. With free shipping, that's $5 under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $83, outside of other Best Choice storefronts. Buy Now
That's $95 off list and the lowest price we could find.
Update: Now drops to $49.99 in cart. Buy Now
