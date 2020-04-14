Personalize your DealNews Experience
A perfect addition to any bedroom or playroom, this nook has you covered for storage and seating! Plus it is $39 off and the lowest price we could find (you'd pay at least $26 more for a similar item elsewhere) so it won't break the bank or the weight capacity of the nook. Buy Now at Walmart
Save up to $1,500 on TVs, PCs, mattresses, and more. Plus, get it shipped today for free! Shop Now at BuyDig
Writing desks, corner units, and hutches are highly discounted, with many marked at better than half price. Shop Now at Wayfair
It's the best price we could find by $37. Buy Now at eBay
Document and utility organizers start at $18, and computer/office desks start at $69. Shop Now at Home Depot
Cycling is one of the great, healthy activities you and your family can still enjoy while social distancing, pick up some strong deals here.
Note that some are available for in-store pickup only. Shop Now at Walmart
Save on deck storage boxes, sheds, canopies, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
No need to spend big on a new TV set when you can pick up a refurb big-brand set for a fraction of the price.
Update: Prices now start from $79.99. Shop Now at Walmart
Save up to $1,800 on a range of 2019 season models. Shop Now at Walmart
That's $200 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Best Choice Products
Great way for kids to burn off energy! Plus, it's $32 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
A meditative pleasure day or night, at $130 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
That's $130 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
