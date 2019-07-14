New
Best Choice Products · 37 mins ago
$100 $200
free shipping
Best Choice Products offers its Best Choice Kids' 12-volt Electric Quad Ride-On in several colors (Black pictured) for $125.99. Coupon code "BCPATV" cuts that to $99.99. With free shipping, that's $200 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- LED lights
- max speed of 3.7 mph
- designed for children ages 3 and up
- Model: SKY4707
Details
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Bestway H2OGO! 18-Foot Inflatable Triple Lane Water Slide with Ramp
$20 $40
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the H2OGO! 18-Foot Inflatable Triple Lane Water Slide with Ramp for $19.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the best price we could find by $5 and a great price for a slide this size. Buy Now
Features
- end bumpers collect water for a big splash landing
- Splash Lagoon collects water for a splash takeoff
- garden hose required
- Model: 52200E
Amazon · 5 days ago
LEGO Speed Champions McLaren Senna Building Kit
$13 $15
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the LEGO Speed Champions McLaren Senna Building Kit for $12.93 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
Features
- 219 pieces
- racing driver minifigure
- Model: 75892
Walmart · 5 days ago
SwimWays Huggable Sloth Pool Float
$20 $35
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the the SwimWays Huggable Pool Float in Sloth (pictured), Teddy Bear, or Panda for $19.99. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now
Tips
- Amazon matches this price in Panda or Teddy Bear
Features
- measures approximately 50" x 36" x 40"
- built-in cup holder
Walmart · 3 days ago
Barrington Bristle Dartboard Cabinet
$103 $500
free shipping
Walmart offers the Barrington Bristle Dartboard Cabinet for $102.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention, $397 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- LED lighting
- capacity for 12 wine bottles and six glasses
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Best Choice 2-in-1 Charcoal BBQ Grill Meat Smoker
$90 $195
free shipping
Best Choice Products via Walmart offers its Best Choice Products 2-in-1 Charcoal BBQ Grill Meat Smoker in Black for $89.99 with free shipping. That's $10 under our mention from two weeks ago, $105 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Thermometer
- Two wheels
- Side shelf
eBay · 1 mo ago
Best Choice Products 49-Key Bluetooth Portable Roll-Up Keyboard
$37 $53
free shipping
Best Choice Products via eBay offers the Best Choice Products 49-Key Bluetooth Portable Roll-Up Keyboard for $36.99 with free shipping. That's $16 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- pairs w/ several apps (iOS and Android)
- note labelled keys
eBay · 2 wks ago
BCP 11.6-Quart 8-in-1 XL Air Fryer Oven, Rotisserie, Dehydrator Set
$124 $237
free shipping
Best Choice Products offers its Best Choice Products 11.6-Quart 8-in-1 XL Air Fryer Oven, Rotisserie, Dehydrator Set for $123.99 with free shipping. that's the lowest price we could find by $43. Buy Now
Features
- 8 pre-set cooking programs
- 1,700 watts of power with rapid air
- 8+ hour dehydration function
- 360° rotating system for rotisserie style cooking
- 3 roasting racks
- Model: SKY5182
Walmart · 6 days ago
Best Choice Outdoor Reclining Lounge Patio Chair
$57 $118
free shipping
Best Choice Products via Walmart offers the Best Choice Products Oversized Zero Gravity Outdoor Reclining Lounge Patio Chair in several colors for $56.99 with free shipping. That's $61 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 2-cup holder and tray
- 36" x 32" x 44"
