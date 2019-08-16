New
Best Choice Hanging Chaise Lounger Canopy Chair
$115 $198
free shipping

Best Choice Products offers the Best Choice Products Hanging Chaise Lounger in Orange for $149.99. Coupon code "LOUNGE" cuts the price to $114.99. With free shipping, that's $5 under our mention of another color from a week ago and the lowest price we could find now by $83, outside of other Best Choice storefronts.

Features
  • measures approximately 73" x 46" x 78"
  • 46" canopy
  • padded cushion
  • 265-lb. capacity
  • Code "LOUNGE"
