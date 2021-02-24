New
Best Choice Products · 15 mins ago
$100 $120
free shipping
Save $20, making this $17 under our previous mention, when you apply coupon code "5KJ3VKYIO21". Buy Now at Best Choice Products
Tips
- Available in Coffee or Black.
- The Gray drops to $109.99 with the same code.
Features
- 360° swivel
- 4 adjustable positions
- 285-lb. weight capacity
- removeable and washable base cover
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Home Depot · 1 mo ago
Recliners Special Buys at Home Depot
up to 38% off
pickup
Save on a range of recliners, including powered. Shop Now at Home Depot
Tips
- Free shipping is available for some items, although you can choose in-store pickup to dodge the $55 shipping fee.
- Pictured is the Boyel Overstuffed Heavy-Duty Powerlift Recliner for $621.89 ($134 off).
Home Depot · 5 hrs ago
Bar Stool Special Values at Home Depot
up to 50% off
free shipping
Single barstools start at $42, and a set of 2 starts at $69; All are available in a wide range of heights and styles. Shop Now at Home Depot
Tips
- Most items in the sale qualify for free shipping, otherwise pad your order over $45 to avoid the $7 shipping fee.
- Pictured is the FurnitureR Hailey Brown Swivel Bar Stool 2-Pack for $96.93 (low by $23).
Home Depot · 2 wks ago
Comfort Pointe Solaris Leather Gel Wood Arm Push Back Recliner
$523 $588
pickup
It's a low by $47, although most retailers charge $599 or more. Buy Now at Home Depot
Tips
- In Caramel at this price; it's available in Black for $539.
- Opt for pickup to save $55 on delivery.
Features
- measures 34" D x 42.5" H x 30" W
- 3-position recliner mechanism
- leather gel upholstery
- drop in coil seating
- Model: 8022
Home Depot · 1 wk ago
Massage Chairs at Home Depot
up to 60% off
pickup
Save on a variety of massage chairs priced from $437. Shop Now at Home Depot
Tips
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $55 delivery fee.
- Pictured is the Osaki Black Faux Leather Reclining Massage Chair for $2,499 (a price low by $996).
Best Choice Products · 1 wk ago
Best Choice Products Futon Sofa
$135 $150
free shipping
Coupon code "HOME10" knocks it to $145 off its list price. Buy Now at Best Choice Products
Tips
- In Black or Brown.
Features
- three adjustable positions
- measures 30" x 69" x 33"
