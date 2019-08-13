- Create an Account or Login
Best Choice Products via Rakuten offers its BCP 9-Foot Aluminum Patio Umbrella with Crank Tilt for $39.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that price to $31.99. Plus, you'll bag $4.65 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $18. Buy Now
Best Choice Products offers the Best Choice Products Hanging Chaise Lounger in Green for $154.99. Coupon code "LOUNGE" cuts the price to $119.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from a year ago and the lowest price we could find now by $78, outside of other Best Choice storefronts. Buy Now
Best Choice Products offers its Best Choice Products 16-Foot Sun Shade Canopy for $21.99 with free shipping. That's $44 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Best Choice Products offers its Best Choice Products 2-Person Swing Glider in several colors (Beige pictured) for $87.99. Coupon code "GLIDE2" cuts it to $64.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from a year ago, $117 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Best Choice Products offers its Best Choice 5-Piece Outdoor Wicker Bar Bistro Set w/ Ice Bucket for $354.99. Coupon code "BCP3355" drops it to $299.99. That's $317 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Big Lots discounts a selection of patio furniture, garden decor, rugs, lighting, and more during its Big End of Season Patio Clearance. Shipping starts at $4.95, but orders of $99 or more bag free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of patio furniture. Most of these orders receive free shipping. (For orders under $35, pickup is an option.) Shop Now
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway 10-Foot Hanging Solar-Powered LED Umbrella in Tan for $98.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.19. Plus, you'll bag $11.85 in Rakuten super points. With free shipping, and assuming you'll spend the points, that's a current low by $28 and is the best price we've ever seen. (For further reference, we saw it for $79 without the points last week.) Buy Now
Yescom via Rakuten offers its Yescom 18-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail Canopy for $49.90. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $39.92. Plus, you'll bag $7.80 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping, and thanks to the points, that's $98 off list and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends August 15. Buy Now
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Men's Gel-Sileo Shoes in Carbon or Black for $34.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops that to $27.99. With free shipping, that's $4 under our mention from last month and the lowest price we could find by $8. They're available in sizes 8.5 to 14. Buy Now
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Tiger Men's Gel-Lyte MT Shoes in Chestnut/Hunter Green or Black/White for $44.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $35.99. With free shipping, that's $94 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Fashion Group via Rakuten offers the Ray-Ban Unisex Wayfarer Sunglasses in several colors (Black/Yellow Stripe pictured) for $73.75. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops it to $59. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $6, although we saw them in a different color for $8 less in January. Buy Now
CPO Outlets via Rakuten offers the DeWalt 20-volt Max XR Brushless Li-ion 12" Compact Chainsaw for $135. Coupon code "HOME20" saws that down to $108. Plus, you'll bag $16.20 in Rakuten super points. With free shipping, and assuming you'll spend the points, that's a current low by $48 and is the best we've ever seen. ( For further reference, we saw it for $104 without the points in our mention from two weeks ago.) Buy Now
Best Choice Products offers its Best Choice Products 13-Shelf Portable Fabric Closet in Grey or Blue for $26.98. Coupon code "SHELF" cuts that to $19.98. With free shipping, that's $62 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Best Choice Products via Walmart offers its Best Choice Products 2-in-1 Charcoal BBQ Grill Meat Smoker in Black for $89.99 with free shipping. That's $10 under our mention from two weeks ago, $105 off, and the best price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $87.99. Buy Now
Best Choice Products offers its Best Choice Products Foldable Zero Gravity Rocking Chair in several colors (Gray pictured) for $54.99. Coupon code "ROCKING" cuts that to $44.99. With free shipping, that's $77 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Best Choice Products offers its Best Choice Products 10x10-Foot Pop Up Canopy Tent for $94.99. Coupon code "CANOPY" cuts it to $64.99. With free shipping, that's $71 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
