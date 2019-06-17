New
Rakuten · 55 mins ago
$36 $95
free shipping
Best Choice Products via Rakuten offers this 9-Foot Patio Umbrella in Tan for $44.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $35.99. With free shipping, that's $59 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- wind vent
- crank and tilt
Details
Related Offers
Walmart · 5 days ago
BH&G Canyon Lake Cantilever Patio Umbrella with Solar Lights
from $60 $300
free shipping
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Canyon Lake Cantilever Patio Umbrella with Solar Lights in Navy or Red Clay, with prices starting from $59.99, as listed below. Plus, these orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
Tips
- 9-foot for $59.99 ($70 off)
- 10-foot for $79.99 ($60 off)
- 11-foot for $99.99 ($200 off)
Features
- UV-resistant polyester canopy
- powder-coated aluminum pole
- integrated solar LED lighting
Rakuten · 2 days ago
Costway 4pc Rattan Outdoor Furniture Set
$149 $400
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway 4-Piece Rattan Outdoor Furniture Set for $185.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $148.79. With free shipping, that's $251 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw this for $8 less in April. Buy Now
Walmart · 2 wks ago
Mainstays Hillwood 7-Foot Half-Round Patio Umbrella
$33
free shipping w/ $35
Walmart offers the Mainstays Hillwood 7-Foot Half-Round Patio Umbrella in several colors for $32.99. Pad your order over $35 to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. (In-store pickup is also available.) That's $17 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- fade-resistant canopy
- steel frame
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Hopkins 2x4basics Any Size Chair / Bench Kit
$36 $49
free shipping
Amazon offers the Hopkins 2x4basics AnySize Chair / Bench Kit in Sand for $35.97 with free shipping. That's a buck under our January mention and lowest price we've seen. (It's $14 less than most stores charge today.) Buy Now
Features
- makes any size chair or bench you desire
- two bench end supports
- hardware
- assembly instructions
New
Rakuten · 22 mins ago
Yescom 12x12-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail
$24 $71
free shipping
YescomUSA via Rakuten offers its Yescom 12x12-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail in Sand/Red for $29.90. Apply coupon code "HOME20" to sail that away to $23.92. With free shipping, that's $47 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- rust-proof galvanized corner tension rings
- 4 heavy-duty carabiners and nylon rope
Rakuten · 2 days ago
Yescom 16 x 16-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail
$32
free shipping
YescomUSA via Rakuten offers its Yescom 16 x 16-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail in Desert Sand for $39.90. Apply coupon code "HOME20" to sail that away to $31.92. With free shipping, that's $58 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $2 less three weeks ago. Buy Now
Tips
- You must be signed in to apply the coupon; it can be used once per account
Features
- rust-proof galvanized corner tension rings
- 4 heavy-duty carabiners and nylon rope
Rakuten · 14 hrs ago
Yescom 1-Person Folding Tent Cot
$112
free shipping
YescomUSA via Rakuten offers its Yescom 1-Person Folding Tent Cot for $139.99. Coupon code "YES28" drops it to $111.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $17. Deal ends June 19. Buy Now
Rakuten · 2 days ago
Ring WiFi Video Doorbell
$80 $100
free shipping
Office Depot via Home Depot offers the Ring WiFi Video Doorbell in Satin Nickel for $99.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's $20 under our March mention and the lowest price we could find today by $10. Buy Now
Features
- 720p video resolution
- night vision & motion detection
- 2-way audio
- compatibility with Amazon Alexa
- live video and alerts via mobile app
- weather-resistant housing
- up to one year of use per charge
- Model: 8VR1S5-SEN0
Best Choice Products · 3 days ago
Best Choice Outdoor Metal Raised Garden Bed
$53 $60
free shipping
Best Choice Products offers its Best Choice Products Outdoor Metal Raised Garden Bed in Green for $59.99. Coupon code "BCPGARDEN" cuts the price to $52.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $7, although we saw it for $9 less in April. Buy Now
Features
- Measures 47" x 35.25" x 11"
- Model: SKY4960
Rakuten · 2 days ago
Best Choice Raised Wood Planter Stand
$78 $182
free shipping
Best Choice Products offers its Best Choice Products Raised Wood Planter Stand for $96.99. Coupon code "HOME20" drops that to $77.59. With free shipping, that's $104 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- measures 46" x 22" x 30"
- Model: SKY2383
Best Choice Products · 3 days ago
Best Choice 3-Tier Vertical Wall Mount Planter
$45 $111
free shipping
Best Choice Products offers its 3-Tier Vertical Wall Mount Planter in Brown for $49.99. Coupon code "BCP3662" cuts that to $44.99. With free shipping, that's the best price we could find by $21. Buy Now
Features
- measures 26" x 9" x 36"
eBay · 1 mo ago
Best Choice Products 49-Key Bluetooth Portable Roll-Up Keyboard
$37 $53
free shipping
Best Choice Products via eBay offers the Best Choice Products 49-Key Bluetooth Portable Roll-Up Keyboard for $36.99 with free shipping. That's $16 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- pairs w/ several apps (iOS and Android)
- note labelled keys
