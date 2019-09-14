Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's $4 under last year's mention, $42 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Best Choice Products offers the Best Choice Products Hanging Chaise Lounger in several colors (Blue pictured) for $149.99. Coupon code "LOUNGE" cuts the price to $114.99. With free shipping, that's $5 under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $83, outside of other Best Choice storefronts. Buy Now
Best Choice Products offers its Best Choice Products Wooden Wagon Wheel Bench for $84.99. Coupon code "BENCH2364" cuts that to $69.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from three weeks ago, $123 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
That's $35 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw this for $3 less in July. Buy Now
Best Choice Products offers two Best Choice Patio All-Weather Folding Wicker Chaise Lounge Chairs for $249.99. Coupon code "2CHAISE" cuts that to $199.99. With free shipping, that's $255 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
It's the best deal we've seen – tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $10. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Suncast Backyard Oasis 195-Gallon Outdoor Storage and Entertaining Station for $220 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $9, although most vendors charge at least $249. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of patio furniture. Most of these orders receive free shipping. (For orders under $35, pickup is an option.) Shop Now
That's the lowest price we could find by $9, but most merchants charge at least $311. Buy Now
Best Choice Products offers its Best Choice Products 8x2-Foot Elevated Wooden Garden Bed for $49.99. Coupon code "BCP2376" cuts it to $39.99. With free shipping, that's $4 below our mention from a year ago, $78 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Best Choice Products takes 15% off a selection of its patio umbrellas via coupon code "SHADE15" with prices starting from $34.99. Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
Best Choice Products offers its Best Choice 3-Person Canopy Swing Glider with Convertible Flatbed Backrest in Red for $199.99. Coupon code "3GLIDE" drops that to $149.99. With free shipping, that's $150 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
That's the lowest price we could find by about $2. Buy Now
Best Choice Products via Google Express offers its Best Choice Products 9-Piece Stainless Steel Kitchen Knife Set with Case for $19.99. That's $47 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Best Choice Products Modern Entertainment Futon Sofa in Black for $184.99 with free shipping. That is $133 off list, and is the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
