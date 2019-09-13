Personalize your DealNews Experience
date 2019-09-13
Best Choice Products offers its Best Choice Products 8x2-Foot Elevated Wooden Garden Bed for $49.99. Coupon code "BCP2376" cuts it to $39.99. With free shipping, that's $4 below our mention from a year ago, $78 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Best Choice Products via Walmart offers its Best Choice Products 3-Tier Elevated Wooden Garden Bed Planter Kit in Natural for $52.97 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $16, outside of other Best Choice storefronts. Buy Now
Best Choice Products offers the Best Choice Products Hanging Chaise Lounger in several colors (Blue pictured) for $149.99. Coupon code "LOUNGE" cuts the price to $114.99. With free shipping, that's $5 under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $83, outside of other Best Choice storefronts. Buy Now
Best Choice Products offers its Best Choice 46x22x30" Elevated Garden Planter for $76.99. Coupon code "BCP2383" cuts it to $64.99. With free shipping, that's $117 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Best Choice Products offers two Best Choice Patio All-Weather Folding Wicker Chaise Lounge Chairs for $249.99. Coupon code "2CHAISE" cuts that to $199.99. With free shipping, that's $255 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Northern Tool takes up to 65% off a selection of lawn and garden tools and equipment. Plus, take an addition $20 off orders of $100 or more via coupon code "266361". Opt for in-store pickup to dodge any shipping fees, which start at $5.99, although select items ship for free. Discounted items include trailers, hoses, sprayers, and more. Shop Now
Big Lots discounts a selection of patio furniture, garden decor, rugs, lighting, and more during its Big End of Season Patio Clearance. Shipping starts at $4.95, but orders of $99 or more bag free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Suncast Backyard Oasis 195-Gallon Outdoor Storage and Entertaining Station for $220 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $9, although most vendors charge at least $249. Buy Now
Amazon offers the GreenWorks 20" G-Max Twin Force Electric Cordless Mower for $214.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $186 and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now
Best Choice Products offers its Best Choice Products Swivel Massage Recliner Chair in Brown or Black for $284.99. Coupon code "RECLINER" cuts that price to $259.99. With free shipping, that's $207 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Best Choice Products takes 15% off a selection of its patio umbrellas via coupon code "SHADE15" with prices starting from $34.99. Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
Best Choice Products offers its Best Choice Products 7-Piece Modular Sectional Furniture Set in Black or Brown for $699.99. Coupon code "PATIO7" cuts the price to $599.99. With free shipping, that's $30 less than our July mention, $533 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Best Choice Products offers its Best Choice Products Wooden Wagon Wheel Bench for $84.99. Coupon code "BENCH2364" cuts that to $69.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from three weeks ago, $123 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Best Choice Products via Walmart offers its 3-Tier Vertical Wall Mount Planter in Brown for $34.97 with free shipping. That's $10 under our June mention, $76 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Best Choice Products via Google Express offers its Best Choice Products 9-Piece Stainless Steel Kitchen Knife Set with Case for $19.99. That's $47 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Best Choice Products Modern Entertainment Futon Sofa in Black for $184.99 with free shipping. That is $133 off list, and is the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Best Choice Products offers its Best Choice 3-Person Canopy Swing Glider with Convertible Flatbed Backrest in Red for $199.99. Coupon code "3GLIDE" drops that to $149.99. With free shipping, that's $150 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
