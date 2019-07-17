Today only, Best Choice Products offers its Best Choice Products 7-Piece Modular Sectional Furniture Set in Black or Brown for $699.99. Coupon code "VIP10" cuts the price to $630. With free shipping, that's tied with our May mention, $503 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- four single chairs, two corner chairs, table, cushions, two pillows, protective cover, carrying bag
- Model: SKY1926
Best Choice Products via Rakuten offers its Best Choice Products Double Hammock with Carrying Case in Blue/Green Stripe or Desert Stripe for $59.99. Coupon code "BCP9" cuts the price to $50.99. Plus, you'll bag $10 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $22. Deal ends July 17. Buy Now
- made of 100% cotton
- 450-lb. weight capacity
- measures 115" x 48" x 43"
Best Choice Products via Walmart offers the Best Choice Products Oversized Zero Gravity Outdoor Reclining Lounge Patio Chair in several colors for $56.99 with free shipping. That's $61 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- 2-cup holder and tray
- 36" x 32" x 44"
Big Lots discounts a selection of patio furniture, garden decor, rugs, lighting, and more during its Big End of Season Patio Clearance. Shipping starts at $4.95, but orders of $99 or more bag free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Sawyer Cove Outdoor Gazebo for $324.91 with free shipping. That's $125 off list, $36 under last year's price, and the best we've seen.
Update: The price has dropped to $320. Buy Now
- It covers a 10-foot by 12-foot area
Walmart offers the Suncast 34-Cu. Ft. Resin Horizontal Utility Shed for $249 with free shipping. It's the lowest price we could find by $1. Buy Now
- Several merchants, including Wayfair, charge the same
- measures 53" x 32.25" x 45.5"
- double-wall resin construction
- reinforced floor
- Model: BMS2500
Costway via Rakuten offers its Costway 6-Piece Rattan Patio Sofa Set for $569.99 with free shipping. Plus, you'll receive around $113.80 in Rakuten Super Points. Assuming you use the credit, that's the lowest price we could find by $114. Deal ends July 17.
Update: Now comes with $142.25 in Rakuten points. Buy Now
- 2 corner sofas
- 1 armless sofa
- 1 single armrest sofa
- 1 coffee table with transparent tempered glass
- 1 stool sofa
- 5 seat cushions with black cover
- 4 back cushions with black cover
- Model: HW49858+
Best Choice Products offers the Best Choice 120" 16:9 HD Portable Roll-Up Movie Projector Screen for $38.99. Coupon code "BCP4155" cuts that to 18.99. With free shipping, that's $20 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- white PVC fabric
- built-in Velcro strips
- Model: SKY4155
Best Choice Products takes an extra 40% off select lighting via coupon code "LIGHT40". Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Best Choice Products offers its Best Choice Products Collapsible Laundry Basket in several colors (Blue pictured) for $25.99. Coupon code "BASKET" cuts that to $15.99. With free shipping, that's $40 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- collapsible design; breaks down flat
Best Choice Products via Walmart offers its Best Choice Products 2-in-1 Charcoal BBQ Grill Meat Smoker in Black for $89.99 with free shipping. That's $10 under our mention from two weeks ago, $105 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- Thermometer
- Two wheels
- Side shelf
Best Choice Products via Walmart offers the Best Choice Products 2-Tier Patio Planter for $21.97 with free shipping. That's $60 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- measures 39" x 25"
- Model: SKY2904
Best Choice Products offers its Best Choice Products 11.6-Quart 8-in-1 XL Air Fryer Oven, Rotisserie, Dehydrator Set for $123.99 with free shipping. that's the lowest price we could find by $43. Buy Now
- 8 pre-set cooking programs
- 1,700 watts of power with rapid air
- 8+ hour dehydration function
- 360° rotating system for rotisserie style cooking
- 3 roasting racks
- Model: SKY5182
