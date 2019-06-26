sponsored
Best Choice Products · 39 mins ago
$780 $850
free shipping
Best Choice Products offers the 6-Piece Outdoor Patio Wicker Sofa Dining Set in Grey or Brown for $849.99. Coupon code "DNWICKER6" cuts it to $779.99. Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now
Features
- two chairs, two stools, a sofa, and a table
- weather-resistant wicker
- aluminum frame
Details
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Hopkins 2x4basics Any Size Chair / Bench Kit
$36 $49
free shipping
Amazon offers the Hopkins 2x4basics AnySize Chair / Bench Kit in Sand for $35.97 with free shipping. That's a buck under our January mention and lowest price we've seen. (It's $14 less than most stores charge today.) Buy Now
Features
- makes any size chair or bench you desire
- two bench end supports
- hardware
- assembly instructions
Rakuten · 1 day ago
Aosom Outsunny Zero Gravity Rocking Chair
$52 with $8 Rakuten points $90
free shipping
Aosom via Rakuten offers the Outsunny Zero Gravity Rocking Chair in Grey for $64.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $51.99. Plus, you'll bag $7.65 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping, that's $6 under our February mention, $38 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- powder-coated aluminum frame
- anti-UV water-resistant fabric
Walmart · 3 wks ago
Mainstays Wood Adirondack Chair
$66
free shipping
Walmart offers the Mainstays Wood Adirondack Chair in several colors (Natural pictured) for $65.97 with free shipping. That's a buck under our mention from a week ago and the lowest price we could find now by $17. Buy Now
Features
- Contoured back
- 250-lb. max capacity
- solid wood construction
Wayfair · 4 days ago
Mistana Nathen Swing Lounger
$116 $169
free shipping
Wayfair offers the Mistana Nathen Swing Lounger for $115.99 with free shipping. That's $53 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 250-lb. capacity
- measures 30" x 25" x 43"
Best Choice Products · 4 days ago
Best Choice Outdoor Metal Raised Garden Bed
$53 $60
free shipping
Best Choice Products offers its Best Choice Products Outdoor Metal Raised Garden Bed in Green for $59.99. Coupon code "BCPGARDEN" cuts the price to $52.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $7, although we saw it for $9 less in April. Buy Now
Features
- Measures 47" x 35.25" x 11"
- Model: SKY4960
Best Choice Products · 3 days ago
Best Choice 3-Tier Vertical Wall Mount Planter
$45 $111
free shipping
Best Choice Products offers its 3-Tier Vertical Wall Mount Planter in Brown for $49.99. Coupon code "BCP3662" cuts that to $44.99. With free shipping, that's the best price we could find by $21. Buy Now
Features
- measures 26" x 9" x 36"
Rakuten · 3 days ago
Best Choice Raised Wood Planter Stand
$78 $182
free shipping
Best Choice Products offers its Best Choice Products Raised Wood Planter Stand for $96.99. Coupon code "HOME20" drops that to $77.59. With free shipping, that's $104 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- measures 46" x 22" x 30"
- Model: SKY2383
eBay · 1 mo ago
Best Choice Products 49-Key Bluetooth Portable Roll-Up Keyboard
$37 $53
free shipping
Best Choice Products via eBay offers the Best Choice Products 49-Key Bluetooth Portable Roll-Up Keyboard for $36.99 with free shipping. That's $16 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- pairs w/ several apps (iOS and Android)
- note labelled keys
Rakuten · 22 hrs ago
Best Choice 9-Foot Patio Umbrella w/ Crank + Tilt
$36 $95
free shipping
Best Choice Products via Rakuten offers this 9-Foot Patio Umbrella in Tan for $44.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $35.99. With free shipping, that's $59 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- wind vent
- crank and tilt
