Best Choice Products · 1 hr ago
Best Choice 5.5-Quart 7-in-1 Digital Air Fryer
$60 $71
free shipping

That's $42 off list and the lowest price we could find. (It's also $11 less than other Best Choice storefronts.) Buy Now at Best Choice Products

  • Apply coupon code "YUM" to drop it to $59.99.
  • Available in several colors (Light Blue pictured)
  • 7 temperature and time presets
  • LCD display screen
  • detachable fryer basket
  • Code "YUM"
  • Expires 2/22/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
