Best Choice Products · 1 hr ago
Best Choice 5-Piece Outdoor Wicker Bar Bistro Set w/ Ice Bucket
$300 $617
free shipping

Best Choice Products offers its Best Choice 5-Piece Outdoor Wicker Bar Bistro Set w/ Ice Bucket for $354.99. Coupon code "BCP3355" drops it to $299.99. That's $317 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • Includes a table with built-in ice bucket and four chairs.
  • Model: SKY3355
  • Expires 8/16/2019
