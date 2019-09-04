Personalize your DealNews Experience
Best Choice Products offers its Best Choice 46x22x30" Elevated Garden Planter for $76.99. Coupon code "BCP2383" cuts it to $64.99. With free shipping, that's $117 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Best Choice Products offers its Best Choice Products 16-Foot Sun Shade Canopy for $21.99 with free shipping. That's $44 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Best Choice Products offers its BCP 4-Piece Acacia Wood Sectional Sofa in Espresso or Brown for $609.99. Coupon code "BCP4PATIO" cuts that price to $399.99. With free shipping, that's $683 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Best Choice Products via Walmart offers its Best Choice Products 2-in-1 Charcoal BBQ Grill Meat Smoker in Black for $89.99 with free shipping. That's $10 under our mention from two weeks ago, $105 off, and the best price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $87.99. Buy Now
Best Choice Products offers its Best Choice Outdoor Patio Folding Metal Bistro Set in Red or Blue for $59.99. Coupon code "METALBISTRO" drops it to $49.99. With free shipping, that's $101 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Northern Tool takes up to 65% off a selection of lawn and garden tools and equipment. Plus, take an addition $20 off orders of $100 or more via coupon code "266361". Opt for in-store pickup to dodge any shipping fees, which start at $5.99, although select items ship for free. Discounted items include trailers, hoses, sprayers, and more. Shop Now
Big Lots discounts a selection of patio furniture, garden decor, rugs, lighting, and more during its Big End of Season Patio Clearance. Shipping starts at $4.95, but orders of $99 or more bag free shipping. Shop Now
Amazon continues to offer the XtremepowerUS Automatic Suction Vacuum-generic Climb Wall Pool Cleaner for $88.49 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by around $17. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Fiskars Extendable Power-Lever Loppers for $13 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $5, although we saw this for a buck less in January. Buy Now
Best Choice Products offers its Best Choice Products Swivel Massage Recliner Chair in Brown or Black for $284.99. Coupon code "RECLINER" cuts that price to $259.99. With free shipping, that's $207 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Best Choice Products takes an extra 35% off select metal bar stools via coupon code "SEAT35", as listed below. Plus these orders receive free shipping. That's a savings of at least $115. Buy Now
Best Choice Products offers its Best Choice Products 4-Person Insulated Picnic Bag Set for $32.99. Coupon code "PICNIC4" cuts it to $27.99. With free shipping, that's $54 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Best Choice Products offers this Folding Zero Gravity Mesh Rocking Chair w/ Sunshade Canopy in several colors (Tan pictured) for $51.99. Coupon code "BCPSHADE" cuts it to $41.99. With free shipping, that's $77 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Best Choice Products via Google Express offers its Best Choice Products 9-Piece Stainless Steel Kitchen Knife Set with Case for $19.99. That's $47 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Best Choice Products Modern Entertainment Futon Sofa in Black for $184.99 with free shipping. That is $133 off list, and is the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Best Choice Products offers its Best Choice 4.5-Liter Smart Automatic Pet Feeder with 720p Camera in several colors (Turquoise pictured) for $99.99. Coupon code "PETFEEDER" cuts that to $89.99. With free shipping, that's $53 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
