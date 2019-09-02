New
Best Choice 4-Piece Acacia Wood Sectional Sofa
$400 $1,083
free shipping

Best Choice Products offers its BCP 4-Piece Acacia Wood Sectional Sofa in Espresso or Brown for $609.99. Coupon code "BCP4PATIO" cuts that price to $399.99. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention, $683 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • measures 87" x 87" x 26.5"
  • corner seat
  • left and right corner benches
  • table
  • cushions
Details
  • Code "BCP4PATIO"
