Best Choice Products offers its Best Choice 3-Tier Multipurpose Folding Wood Stand for $39.99. Coupon "PLANT3" cuts it to $29.99. Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now
Best Choice Products offers its Best Choice Products Foldable Zero Gravity Rocking Chair in several colors (Gray pictured) for $54.99. Coupon code "ROCKING" cuts that to $44.99. With free shipping, that's $77 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Best Choice Products Modern Entertainment Futon Sofa in Black for $184.99 with free shipping. That is $133 off list, and is the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the US Pride Furniture Faux Leather Deluxe Stretch Chaise Relaxation and Yoga Chair in Dark Brown for $298.16 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $12.
Update: The price has dropped to $290.22. Buy Now
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Lounger in White for $95.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $76.79. Plus, you'll bag $11.40 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping, and thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $28.
Update: It now includes 76 cent in Rakuten Super Points. Buy Now
Home Depot takes up to 40% off select home furniture. Choose free in-store pickup where available, although some items receive free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Home Depot offers the Crosley Alexandria Bar with Expandable Storage in Mahogany for $302.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $55 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $115. Buy Now
Best Choice Products offers the Best Choice Products Hanging Chaise Lounger in Orange for $149.99. Coupon code "LOUNGE" cuts the price to $114.99. With free shipping, that's $5 under our mention of another color from a week ago and the lowest price we could find now by $83, outside of other Best Choice storefronts.
Update: The price has dropped to $109.99 after coupon. Buy Now
Best Choice Products offers its Best Choice Products 13-Shelf Portable Fabric Closet in Grey or Blue for $26.98. Coupon code "SHELF" cuts that to $19.98. With free shipping, that's $62 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Best Choice Products offers its Best Choice Products Wooden Wagon Wheel Bench for $91.99. Coupon code "BENCH2364" cuts the price to $69.99. With free shipping, that is the lowest price we could find by $22. Buy Now
Best Choice Products offers its Best Choice Products Dual-Wheel Wheelbarrow Garden Cart for $68.99. Coupon code "WHEELBARROW" cuts that to $49.99. With free shipping, that's $90 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Best Choice Products offers its Best Choice Products 16-Foot Sun Shade Canopy for $21.99 with free shipping. That's $44 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Best Choice Products via Google Express offers its Best Choice Products 9-Piece Stainless Steel Kitchen Knife Set with Case for $19.99. That's $47 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Best Choice Products via Walmart offers its Best Choice Products 2-in-1 Charcoal BBQ Grill Meat Smoker in Black for $89.99 with free shipping. That's $10 under our mention from two weeks ago, $105 off, and the best price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $87.99. Buy Now
Best Choice Products offers its Best Choice Products 2-Person Swing Glider in several colors (Beige pictured) for $87.99. Coupon code "GLIDE2" cuts it to $64.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from a week ago, $117 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
