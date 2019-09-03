Personalize your DealNews Experience
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Best Choice Products via Walmart offers its 3-Tier Vertical Wall Mount Planter in Brown for $34.97 with free shipping. That's $10 under our June mention, $76 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Best Choice Products via Walmart offers its Best Choice Products 3-Tier Elevated Wooden Garden Bed Planter Kit in Natural for $52.97 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $16, outside of other Best Choice storefronts. Buy Now
Best Choice Products offers its Best Choice Products Swivel Massage Recliner Chair in Brown or Black for $284.99. Coupon code "RECLINER" cuts that price to $259.99. With free shipping, that's $207 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Best Choice Products offers its Best Choice Products 16-Foot Sun Shade Canopy for $21.99 with free shipping. That's $44 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Best Choice Products via Google Express offers its Best Choice Products 9-Piece Stainless Steel Kitchen Knife Set with Case for $19.99. That's $47 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Lowe's takes up to 48% off a selection of appliances, tools, and more during its Labor Day Savings Event. Plus, MyLowe's members receive free shipping on many orders. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Shop Now
IKEA offers its IKEA Family members 20% off select storage furniture, bedding, and snacks during its Labor Day Sale. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Opt for $5 Click & Connect pickup to avoid shipping charges, which start at $9.99. Shop Now
Wayfair takes up to 80% off select furniture, decor, lighting, bedding, and more as part of its Closeout Deals. (We saw even greater discounts within, upwards of 90% off). Shipping starts at $4.99, but orders over $49 bag free shipping. Shop Now
Amazon discounts a range of faucets, tools, lighting, and accessories during its Fall DIY Event. Plus, Amazon Prime members bag free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Rain-X Weatherbeater Windshield Wiper Blade in several sizes with prices starting at $6. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. Excepting the mention below, that's the lowest price we could find by about $3. Shop Now
Walmart continues to offer the Fruit of the Loom Men's CoolZone Fly Dual Defense Boxer Briefs 10-Pack in Blue Assorted or Black/Gray Assorted for $14.96. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's tied with last week's mention and half of what Amazon charges. Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Rain-X Weatherbeater Windshield Wiper Blade in several sizes with prices starting at $6. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by about $6. Shop Now
Best Choice Products offers its Best Choice 46x22x30" Elevated Garden Planter for $76.99. Coupon code "BCP2383" cuts it to $64.99. With free shipping, that's $117 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Best Choice Products Modern Entertainment Futon Sofa in Black for $184.99 with free shipping. That is $133 off list, and is the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Best Choice Products offers its Best Choice Outdoor Patio Folding Metal Bistro Set in Red or Blue for $59.99. Coupon code "METALBISTRO" drops it to $49.99. With free shipping, that's $101 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
