Best Choice Products offers its Best Choice Products 3-Piece Patio Bistro Set in Brown for $129.99. Coupon code "BCP2882" drops it to $91.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $36. Buy Now
Best Choice Products offers the Best Choice Products Hanging Chaise Lounger in Orange for $149.99. Coupon code "LOUNGE" cuts the price to $114.99. With free shipping, that's $5 under our mention of another color from a week ago and the lowest price we could find now by $83, outside of other Best Choice storefronts.
Update: The price has dropped to $109.99 after coupon. Buy Now
Best Choice Products offers its Best Choice Products 16-Foot Sun Shade Canopy for $21.99 with free shipping. That's $44 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Best Choice Products offers its Best Choice Products Wooden Wagon Wheel Bench for $91.99. Coupon code "BENCH2364" cuts the price to $69.99. With free shipping, that is the lowest price we could find by $22. Buy Now
Best Choice Products offers its Best Choice Products 2-Person Swing Glider in several colors (Beige pictured) for $87.99. Coupon code "GLIDE2" cuts it to $64.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from a week ago, $117 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Big Lots discounts a selection of patio furniture, garden decor, rugs, lighting, and more during its Big End of Season Patio Clearance. Shipping starts at $4.95, but orders of $99 or more bag free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of patio furniture. Most of these orders receive free shipping. (For orders under $35, pickup is an option.) Shop Now
Amazon offers the Keter 90 Gallon Outdoor Deck Storage Box in Grey/Black for $64.52 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $12. (For further comparison, it was $10 less in a different color in June.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays 10x8-Foot Spring Branch Patio Awning for $149.99 with free shipping. That's $69 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Best Choice Products offers its Best Choice Products Deluxe Padded Leather Rocking Recliner Chair in Brown for $249.99. Coupon code "RECLINE" drops it to $199.99. With free shipping, that's $50 under buying from a different storefront. Buy Now
Best Choice Products offers its Best Choice Products Dual-Wheel Wheelbarrow Garden Cart for $68.99. Coupon code "WHEELBARROW" cuts that to $49.99. With free shipping, that's $90 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Best Choice Products offers its Best Choice 3-Tier Multipurpose Folding Wood Stand for $39.99. Coupon "PLANT3" cuts it to $29.99. Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now
Best Choice Products offers its Best Choice Products Foldable Zero Gravity Rocking Chair in several colors (Gray pictured) for $54.99. Coupon code "ROCKING" cuts that to $44.99. With free shipping, that's $77 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Best Choice Products via Google Express offers its Best Choice Products 9-Piece Stainless Steel Kitchen Knife Set with Case for $19.99. That's $47 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Best Choice Products via Walmart offers its Best Choice Products 2-in-1 Charcoal BBQ Grill Meat Smoker in Black for $89.99 with free shipping. That's $10 under our mention from two weeks ago, $105 off, and the best price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $87.99. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Best Choice Products Modern Entertainment Futon Sofa in Black for $184.99 with free shipping. That is $133 off list, and is the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Best Choice Products via Rakuten offers its BCP 9-Foot Aluminum Patio Umbrella with Crank Tilt for $39.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that price to $31.99. Plus, you'll bag $4.65 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $18. Buy Now
