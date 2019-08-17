- Create an Account or Login
Best Choice Products offers its Best Choice Products 2-Person Swing Glider in several colors (Beige pictured) for $87.99. Coupon code "GLIDE2" cuts it to $64.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from a year ago, $117 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Best Choice Products offers the Best Choice Products Hanging Chaise Lounger in Green for $154.99. Coupon code "LOUNGE" cuts the price to $119.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from a year ago and the lowest price we could find now by $78, outside of other Best Choice storefronts. Buy Now
Best Choice Products offers its Best Choice 5-Piece Outdoor Wicker Bar Bistro Set w/ Ice Bucket for $354.99. Coupon code "BCP3355" drops it to $299.99. That's $317 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Best Choice Products offers the Best Choice Products Oversized Zero Gravity Outdoor Reclining Lounge Patio Chair in several colors (Tan pictured) from $55.99. Coupon code "10%OFFBCP" cuts the starting price to $50.40. With free shipping, that's $6 under our mention from earlier today, $68 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
Big Lots discounts a selection of patio furniture, garden decor, rugs, lighting, and more during its Big End of Season Patio Clearance. Shipping starts at $4.95, but orders of $99 or more bag free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of patio furniture. Most of these orders receive free shipping. (For orders under $35, pickup is an option.) Shop Now
Amazon offers the Premiere Products Resin Convert-A-Bench in Tan for $99.50. Clip the $2.89 on-page coupon to drop it to $96.61. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $33. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Suncast 34-Cu. Ft. Resin Horizontal Utility Shed in Vanilla for $249 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago, $151 off list, and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has increased to $254.99. Buy Now
Best Choice Products offers its Best Choice Products 13-Shelf Portable Fabric Closet in Grey or Blue for $26.98. Coupon code "SHELF" cuts that to $19.98. With free shipping, that's $62 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Best Choice Products offers its Best Choice Products 10x10-Foot Pop Up Canopy Tent for $94.99. Coupon code "CANOPY" cuts it to $64.99. With free shipping, that's $71 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Best Choice Products via Walmart offers its Best Choice Products 2-in-1 Charcoal BBQ Grill Meat Smoker in Black for $89.99 with free shipping. That's $10 under our mention from two weeks ago, $105 off, and the best price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $87.99. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Best Choice Products Modern Entertainment Futon Sofa in Black for $184.99 with free shipping. That is $133 off list, and is the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
