Walmart · 37 mins ago
Best Choice 11.6-Quart 8-in-1 XL Air Fryer Oven, Rotisserie, Dehydrator Set
$100 $143
free shipping

That's $24 under our mention from last June, $43 off list, and lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 8 pre-set cooking programs
  • 1,700 watts of power with rapid air
  • 8+ hour dehydration function
  • 360° rotating system for rotisserie style cooking
  • 3 roasting racks
  • Model: SKY5182
Details
Comments
All Deals Small Appliances Walmart Best Choice
