Best Buy Student Deals (for everyone): save on laptops, tablets, and more

Students of all ages can get exclusive pricing on laptops, MacBooks, iPads, headphones, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Sign in or create a My Best Buy account and then sign up for Student Deals. Once enrolled, your Student Deals will appear on your Member Offers page.
- Students of all ages qualify for these deals, and all you have to do to get them is sign up.
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid shipping fees, which start at $4, or spend $35 or more to bag free shipping.
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
Save on hundreds of items to update every room in your home, from TVs and tablets to grills and gardens. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Choose in-store pickup to dodge shipping fees, which start at $4, or spend $35 or more to bag free shipping. (Oversize items may incur additional fees.)
Save on almost 40 items, including smartphones, cell phone plans, laptops, babies items, kitchenware, water sports and outdoors items, and more. Shop Now at Sam's Club
- Pictured is the Member's Mark Boat Island Float for $199.98 (low by around $100).
Save on cameras, memory cards, SSDs, monitors, laptops, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Many items get free shipping; otherwise, it starts around $3.99, but is free with orders of $49 or more.
Save $12 when you apply code "2DL8EH9H." Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Dealauto via Amazon.
- supports 1080p video recording
- loop recording
- USB rechargeable
- up to 5.5 hours of use per charge
Update your kitchen and save with these deals on individual appliances, as well as appliance packages. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Delivery on most items is free, although there may be an extra charge for installation.
- Pictured is the Insignia 18 Cu. Ft. Top Mount Refrigerator for $579.99 ($100 off).
Save on laptops from Asus, Razer, Alienware, MSI, and more. Prices start from $900. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured is the Asus ROG Strix G15 10th-Gen. i7 15.6" Gaming Laptop for $899.99 (low by $249).
You'd pay at least $23 more for these sold separately at most other stores. Buy Now at Best Buy
- The Switch Online membership redeems digitally, and the memory card will ship for free.
- online play
- Super NES and NES games
- for up to 8 users
It's at least $70 under what you'd pay at Apple direct. Shop Now at Best Buy
- The 40mm models are $329.
- The 44mm models are $359.
- In several colors (Space Gray pictured).
- Includes 6 months of Apple Fitness+ for free (new subscribers only).
- blood oxygen sensor
- always-on Retina display
- workout tracking
- swimproof design
- Model: M00H3LL/A
Sign In or Register