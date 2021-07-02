Best Buy Student Deals (for everyone): save on laptops, tablets, and more
Best Buy · 1 hr ago
Best Buy Student Deals (for everyone)
save on laptops, tablets, and more
free shipping w/ $35

Students of all ages can get exclusive pricing on laptops, MacBooks, iPads, headphones, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy

  • Sign in or create a My Best Buy account and then sign up for Student Deals. Once enrolled, your Student Deals will appear on your Member Offers page.
  • Students of all ages qualify for these deals, and all you have to do to get them is sign up.
  • Choose in-store pickup to avoid shipping fees, which start at $4, or spend $35 or more to bag free shipping.
