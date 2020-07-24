Students of all ages can get exclusive pricing on laptops, MacBooks, tablets, TVs, headphones, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Sign in or create a My Best Buy account and then sign up for Student Deals. Once enrolled, your Student Deals will appear on your Member Offers page.
- All students of all ages qualify for these deals, and all you have to do to get them is to sign up.
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
Save on over 70 options, with a wide range of price points and features available. Shop Now at Wayfair
These start at $60 via third-party sellers.
Update: The price has increased to $54.99. Buy Now at Amazon
- 360° rotation
- 180° swivel
- 15° to 85° tilt angle
- supports monitors up to 11-lbs. on each arm
- C-clamp or grommet mount installation
- Model: LYSB00ST052XS-CMPTRACCS
Save 59% off the list price by
clipping the 10% off on-page coupon and applying code "JCRQBSTU".
Update: The price has increased to $11.39. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Silver.
- Sold by Gaojiayi via Amazon.
- USB-C to HDMI, USB 3.0, and USB-C fast charge
Clip the on-page 10% off coupon and apply code "GHJ2D33H" for a savings of $15 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Gray at this price.
- Sold by Bosen US via Amazon.
- compatible with 10" to 15.6" laptops
- raises laptop 6"
- made of 5mm aluminum alloy
- supports up to 8.8-lbs.
- Model: M5
Save on iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches, Macbooks and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
Save $125 on the iPhone 11, $100 or more on a range of gaming PCs, get Fire TVs from as low as $100 (with Echo Dots), and washers and dryers from $430, among other savings. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Shipping starts around $5, although most orders of $35 or more ship for free. (Free store pickup is available for many items.)
Save on soundbars, speakers, receivers, headphones, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.49 shipping charge. Many items ship for free.
Save on TVs, refrigerators, ovens, dishwashers, microwaves, washers, and dryers. Shop Now at Best Buy
- They're essentially new but may not arrive in original packaging.
Sign In or Register