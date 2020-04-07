Personalize your DealNews Experience
Need help staying busy during self isolation? Save on a variety of clearance and open-box items that can help fill your time while saving some green. Shop Now at Best Buy
That's a great, stimulating way to keep kids' occupied for hours. Shop Now
As you're spending your newfound wealth of indoors time browsing NASA's vast repository of incredibly cool space photos, remember that you can choose two ways of looking at it.
1) This crisis is, on a cosmological scale, incredibly fleeting, and to borrow a phrase, "Life finds a way".
2) Self-isolation is actually our default state in the broader universe, and as popular science fiction author Cixin Liu describes in the afterword to his Supernova Era novel: "Staring into the endless darkness of the cosmos, humanity futilely grasps for a pair of nonexistent hands, but we have so far been unable to find any signs of other intelligent civilizations from our vantage point on a planet that's no more than a speck of dust in outer space."
Perhaps lean towards the first one. Shop Now
That's a huge $30 off list and the best deal we could find for this graphing calculator app. Shop Now at Apple
With videos, quizzes, educational games about a range of topics, including a kid-level explanation of the coronavirus, it's a way to occupy your children you can feel good about. Shop Now at National Geographic
Save on over 100 games including Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, NBA 2K20, FIFA 20, Grand Theft Auto V, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
Best Buy takes up to $150 off the list price of Samsung's new flagship line, which stacks with the trade-in discount (up to $700) to make this the best place to preorder. Shop Now at Best Buy
That's $70 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Best Buy
