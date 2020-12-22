Echo devices start from $30, Samsung Galaxy watches are marked up to $70 off, and there's up to $40 off select Ring security cams and kits, among other savings. Shop Now at Best Buy
It's $10 under list price. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Available in Light or Dark Gray.
- 1 grounded outlet and 2 fast-charging USB ports
Buy one phone on a 24-month plan (at $45.83 per month) on a qualifying Unlimited plan, and choose the "Buy one, get one" promotion to get a second phone for free. (The discount will be applied in the form of bill credits totaling up to $1,100 over the 24 months.) Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
- It requires that you sign up for one new line.
- This promotion is also available on the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, and iPhone 12 Pro.
Want to create a smarter home? Save on Smart hubs, thermostats, security systems and more with prices starting at $18. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Pictured is the Google Nest 3rd-Gen. Learning Thermostat for $199.99 ($50 off list).
Save $200 when you purchase this phone on a 24-month payment plan. Plus get $20 off the $40 activation fee. Credits will be spread out over the 24-month period. Buy Now at Verizon Wireless
- 3.3" 720x1280 display
- 8-core 4 x 1.4GHz + 4 x 1.1GHz processor
- 3GB RAM & 32GB internal storage
- 12MP rear camera, 8 MP front camera
- Android 8.1 Oreo
- Model: PVG100GSVWQ
Save on laptops, TVs, vacuums, smartphones, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Shipping starts around $5, although most orders of $35 or more ship for free.
Save on over 50 items including treadmills, massage devices, exercise bikes, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Most items ship free. Opt. for in-store pickup where available on items that do not include free shipping.
- Pictured is the ProForm Smart Power 995i Treadmill for $999 ($1,001 off).
It's the best price we could find by $81. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 12 appliances in one, including toaster, oven, air fryer, dehydrator, and more
- 1800 watts
- measures 17.70" 15.75" x 14.7"
- detachable dip tray
- Model: SM-AIR-1899
Save on over 250 items including video games, headphones, tablet accessories, cell phone chargers, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured is the Scribblenauts Showdown for Xbox One for $8.49 (low by $7).
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
