Today only, Best Buy offers the Insignia 50" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Fire Television bundled with 3rd generation Amazon Echo Dot for $249.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, which did not come with the Echo Dot, a savings of $129, and the best deal we've seen for these. (It's also the best price we've seen for a 50" Fire TV.) Buy Now