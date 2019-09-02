Personalize your DealNews Experience
Best Buy discounts a selection of phones, laptops, TVs, appliances, and more during its Labor Day Sale. Plus, most items receive free shipping. (Opt for in-store pickup for items under $35 to avoid shipping charges.) A few notable discounts: Shop Now
Dick's Sporting Goods takes up to 50% off select items during its Labor Day Sale. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping on orders of $49 or more. (Large items may have additional fees.) Shop Now
Wayfair takes up to 75% off clearance items for its Labor Day Sale. Shipping starts at $4.99, but orders over $49 bag free shipping. Shop Now
For Sam's Club members, Sam's Club takes up to $1,200 off select furniture for its Labor Day Furniture Sale. (Non-members pay a 10% surcharge, so in many cases it's better to buy a 1-year membership for $45.) Plus, most items bag free shipping. Shop Now
Pier 1 takes an extra 25% off sitewide as part of its Labor Day Sale via coupon code "LABORDAY". Shipping starts at $5, although orders of $49 or more bag free shipping via coupon code "FREESHIP49". Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
For in-store pickup only, Best Buy offers the ReTrak Utopia Virtual Reality Headset Camera with Bluetooth for $2.99. That's $2 under our May mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by $10.) Buy Now
Today only, Best Buy offers the Insignia 50" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Fire Television bundled with 3rd generation Amazon Echo Dot for $249.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, which did not come with the Echo Dot, a savings of $129, and the best deal we've seen for these. (It's also the best price we've seen for a 50" Fire TV.) Buy Now
