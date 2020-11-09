As well as advertising Black Friday sales for the whole season, there's weekly sales too.
This week is the Wish List Sale, which includes up to $440 off Windows laptops, $300 off the Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G series, and up to $70 on select Samsung smartwatches, among other discounts. Shop Now at Best Buy
Save on over 120 items, including jewelry, TVs, toilet seats, bedding, speakers, and much more. Shop Now at Costco
- Prices are for members only.
- Non-members will incur additional fees on these purchases. Many items are available for members only.
- Some large items may incur shipping charges, but pickup is widely available.
Save on TVs, speakers, smart watches, and more. Shop Now at Sam's Club
- Some items include free shipping; otherwise, opt for in-store pickup to dodge shipping fees or to grab fresh and frozen items.
- Pictured is the Samsung TU800D-Series 85" 4K Crystal LED UHD Smart TV for $1798 ($200 off).
- Non-members pay a 10% handling fee.
Save on small kitchen appliances, shaving & grooming, baby items, toothbrushes, and more. Shop Now at Philips
Save on over 200 computers and electronics. Plus, save extra on select items after applying the on-page coupons. Shop Now at Newegg
Save on over 50 items including treadmills, massage devices, exercise bikes, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Most items ship free. Opt. for in-store pickup where available on items that do not include free shipping.
- Pictured is the ProForm Smart Power 995i Treadmill for $999 ($1,001 off).
Save $10 and stream your favorite artists, listen to new music, and curate your own playlist from a library of over 60 million songs. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Note: This offer applies to new subscribers only.
That's the best price we could find by $60. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- FreeSync
- HDMI
- Model: LF24T350FHNXZA
That's $200 off and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Best Buy
- provides remote starting from up to 3,000-feet away and keyless entry
- Model: CS4905S-KIT
