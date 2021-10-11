New
Best Buy · 34 mins ago
Save on laptops, appliances, TVs, and more
free shipping w/ $35
Deals include up to $200 off select Windows laptops, monitors under $200, up to $300 off select Chromebooks, up to $460 on a Best Buy gift card with a trade-in of a qualifying iPad, up to $800 off TVs, up to $900 off the Phone 13 Pro, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Opt for in-store pickup when available to dodge the shipping fees; otherwise, orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.
Expires 10/13/2021
Microsoft Store · 3 days ago
Windows 11 Upgrade
free
All existing Windows 10 users can get a free upgrade to Windows 11, with three options given on how to proceed. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Before installing, please refer to the PC Health Check app to confirm your device meets the minimum system requirements for Windows 11 and check the Windows release information status for known issues that may affect you.
- New, rounded design
- Redesigned Microsoft store and support for Android Apps
- Improved Xbox app integration
- AutoHDR
- DirectStorage
StackSocial · 1 mo ago
SelectTV Streaming App Lifetime Subscription
$80 $479
Apply coupon code "STREAM20" to drop it to $80. That's a savings of $399 off list. Buy Now at StackSocial
- over 150 live channels
- 500,000+ TV shows & movies
- Spanish channels available
- manage all streaming services in one location
Micro Center · 1 mo ago
Inland Professional 240GB SATA III Internal SSD
free
pickup
That's a savings of $30. Shop Now at Micro Center
- Available for in-store pickup only.
- New customers only.
- Limit one coupon per person.
- Up to 530MBps read speed
- up to 440MBps write speed
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Intel Neural Compute Stick 2
$69 $77
free shipping
That's $8 off and the lowest price it's been on Amazon. Buy Now at Amazon
- This item will be in stock soon but can be ordered now at this price.
- It facilitates deep learning prototyping on any platform with a USB port
Best Buy · 1 mo ago
Halo Infinite for Xbox One/Series X/S
Preorder for $60 w/ $10 Reward Certificate
free shipping
The reward certificate makes it the best deal we could find by $10. Buy Now at Best Buy
- This game is expected for release on December 8, 2021.
