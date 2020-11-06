Save on over 250 items including video games, headphones, tablet accessories, cell phone chargers, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured is the Scribblenauts Showdown for Xbox One for $8.49 (low by $7).
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
Published 1 hr ago
As well as advertising Black Friday sales for the whole season, there's weekly sales too.
This week is the Wish List Sale, which includes up to $440 off Windows laptops, $300 off the Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G series, and up to $70 on select Samsung smartwatches, among other discounts. Shop Now at Best Buy
Save on over 120 items, including jewelry, TVs, toilet seats, bedding, speakers, and much more. Shop Now at Costco
- Prices are for members only.
- Non-members will incur additional fees on these purchases. Many items are available for members only.
- Some large items may incur shipping charges, but pickup is widely available.
Save on TV, video games, headphones, smartwatches, and more. Shop Now at Target
- Pictured is the TCL 65" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV for $229.99 ($170 off).
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or spend over $35 to bag free shipping.
That's a savings of $170 off list and one of the best prices we've seen on a brand name TV of this size this year. Buy Now at Target
- It's available for pickup only, and may be limited by ZIP.
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Chromecast built-in
- 3 HDMI inputs (1 HDMI ARC)
- Smart TV apps
- Model: 65S434
Save on over 50 items including treadmills, massage devices, exercise bikes, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Most items ship free. Opt. for in-store pickup where available on items that do not include free shipping.
- Pictured is the ProForm Smart Power 995i Treadmill for $999 ($1,001 off).
That's $220 off and the cheapest Samsung 70" 4K TV we've ever seen. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR 10+
- Smart TV apps
- 2 HDMI ports, USB port
- Model: UN70TU6980FXZA
Most stores charge $229 or more. Buy Now at Best Buy
- In Dark Gray
- 60Hz refresh rate
- 1920x1080 resolution
- 5ms response time
- Model: MB16ACE
Save $10 and stream your favorite artists, listen to new music, and curate your own playlist from a library of over 60 million songs. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Note: This offer applies to new subscribers only.
