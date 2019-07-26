- Create an Account or Login
Today only, and for its My Best Buy members, Best Buy discounts a selection of items during its Early Access Black Friday in July Sale. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid the shipping fees, which start at $3.99, or spend $35 or more to receive free shipping. Shop Now
For its qualified education customers, Apple offers a pair of Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, or BeatsX Earphones when you buy a select iMac, iMac Pro, MacBook Pro, and MacBook Air.
Alternately, get a pair of Beats Studio3 Wireless, Beats Solo3 Wireless, or BeatsX with an iPad Pro or iPad Air purchase.
Even better, college students enrolled in their discount program will receive additional Apple education discounts when purchasing a Mac or iPad. Plus, all orders bag free shipping.
That's a savings of $100 to $350 on each order. Shop Now
B&H Photo Video offers the Apple iMac Intel Skylake Core i5 3.4GHz 27" Retina 5K All-In-One Desktop for $1,399 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $201.) Buy Now
With service activation, Best Buy offers the Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10e 128GB 4G LTE Android Smartphone in Black for $349.99 with free shipping. (Activation costs $45; you can change carriers whenever you please.) Accounting for activation, that's the lowest price we could find by $134 and the best deal we've seen on this phone in any condition. Buy Now
Best Buy offers the Sony PlayStation Classic Console for $19.99. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $5 under our mention from a week ago, the best deal we could find now by $10, and the lowest price we've seen. Furthermore, although this has been discounted to the point of desperation (we've listed it at $75, $40, $30, and $25 since December), this is in fact, an incredible bargain and the product itself has mainly positive reviews. Buy Now
Best Buy offers the LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Great Hall for $79.99 with free shipping. That's $20 less than most retailers charge, although we saw it for $15 less in March. Buy Now
Best Buy offers the LEGO Creator 3-in-1 Shuttle Transporter Set for $16.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $3 under last month's mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price today by $3.) Buy Now
