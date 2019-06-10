New
Best Buy · 1 hr ago
Best Buy discounts a selection of laptops, smart phones, smart tech, TVs and more as part of its Dads and Grads Sale. Most items in this sale will bag free shipping, otherwise opt for in-store pickup to avoid the shipping fees which start at $5.49. Shop Now
Expires 6/10/2019
Published 1 hr ago
Related Offers
Home Depot · 17 hrs ago
Home Depot Father's Day Sale: Up to 35% off
up to 35% off
free shipping w/ $45
Home Depot takes up to 35% off a selection of power tools, patio furniture, home furniture, luggage, and more during its Father's Day Sale. Shipping starts at $5.99, although orders of $45 or more bag free shipping. (Some oversize items may incur additional fees; in-store pickup is also available for many items.) Shop Now
Amazon · 1 day ago
Thermos Stainless King 16-oz. Food Jar
$16
free shipping via Prime
Amazon offers the Thermos Stainless King 16-oz. Food Jar with Folding Spoon in Stainless Steel for $16 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now
Tips
- Walmart charges the same via in-store pickup
- Handy Father's Day gift
Features
- the lid doubles as serving bowl
- keeps liquids hot for 7 hours and cold for 9 hours
- Model: SK3000STTRI4
Walmart · 1 day ago
Armor All 10-Piece Detailing Car Care Gift Pack
$20
pickup Walmart
Walmart offers the Armor All 10-Piece Detailing Car Care Gift Pack for $19.88. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now
Features
- 16-oz. Shine Wash & Wax
- 10-oz. Protectant
- 30 cleaning wipes
- 30 glass wipes
- 16-oz. interior detailer
- 24-oz. whell & tire cleaner
- 22-oz. tire shine trigger
Macy's · 15 hrs ago
Macy's Father's Day Gift Ideas: 30% off Coupon
Extra 30% off
Macy's takes an extra 30% off Father's Day gift ideas via coupon code "FRIEND". Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping on orders of $75 or more. Shop Now
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Vornado Flippi V6 Personal Air Circulator
$18
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the best price we could find by $5
Amazon offers the Vornado Flippi V6 Personal Air Circulator Fan in several colors (Black pictured) for $17.99 with free shipping for Prime members. (Home Depot charges the same with in-store pickup). Excluding the mention below, that's the lowest price we could find by $5. It measures 6" tall and features two speeds, a pivoting head, and manual swivel base.
A close price: Best Buy offers it for $18.99 via pickup.
Best Buy · 4 days ago
Energizer 2025 Batteries 2-Pack
$2 $6
pickup at Best Buy
Best Buy offers the Energizer 2025 Batteries 2-Pack for $1.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.49 shipping fee. That's $5 less than most stores charge. Buy Now
Best Buy · 1 mo ago
EveryDrop Whirlpool Refrigerator Water Filter
$40
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $5
Best Buy offers the EveryDrop Whirlpool Refrigerator Water Filter 4 for $49.99. Check out via Easy Replenish to cut that to $39.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $5. It claims to reduce 23 contaminants including pharmaceuticals, waterborne parasites, lead, mercury, and pesticides.
Note: Easy Replenish is akin to Amazon's Subscribe & Save service; be sure to cancel your subscription once your order ships to avoid being billed for further shipments.
Sprint · 3 wks ago
Google Pixel 3 64GB Smartphone for Sprint
$17/mo. w/ 18-mo. lease
free shipping
That's a savings of $300 off list price
With a qualifying activation on a Sprint Flex 18-month lease, Sprint offers Google Pixel 3 64GB Android Smartphone for Sprint in Black or White for $16.63 per month. (Best Buy charges the same.) With free shipping, that's $300 off and the lowest price we could find.
Also available via a Sprint Flex 18-month lease is the Google Pixel 3 XL 64GB Android Smartphone for Sprint in Black or White for $22.04 per month. (Best Buy charges the same.) That's also a savings of $300 off.
Note: Discount applied via monthly bill credits, which start within 2 bills. You must open a new line of service. After 18 months, you can either return the phone and upgrade to a new model or pay it off via lump sum or 6 monthly payments.
