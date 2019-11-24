Personalize your DealNews Experience
Best Buy is now offering everyone early access to hundreds of Black Friday deals. The sale is putting many tech items at the best prices of the year. Shop Now at Best Buy
Save on TVs, tablets, smartwatches, monitors, soundbars, laptops, and more. Shop Now at Costco
Save on a range of daily deals, timed early access deals, and heaps more besides. Shop Now at Amazon
This sale cuts up to half off fitness equipment, sports apparel, sneakers, and boots. Shop Now at Academy Sports & Outdoors
Shop the electronics, computers, tools, and more that Woot's staff (whoever they are) curated. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
That's $350 off and within a buck of the best price we've seen for a 70" brand-name TV. Buy Now at Best Buy
It's $10 under our February mention and the lowest price we could find now by $19. Buy Now at Best Buy
It's the lowest price we could find by $56 and the best deal we've seen for a 12" Chromebook. Buy Now at Best Buy
That's $53 under our October mention and the best we've seen. (It's the lowest price we could find by $53 today, although most charge $301 or more.)
Update: It's now out of stock at Amazon; however, Best Buy still offers it for the same price with free shipping. Buy Now at Best Buy
