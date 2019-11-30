Best Buy has officially released its 2019 Black Friday ad. Stores will be open from 5 pm on Thanksgiving until 1 am, then will open again at 8 am on Friday with new doorbusters. A ticket is required for select in-store deals on Friday and these will be handed out up to an hour before opening.



Online deals will be available throughout the week, with Thanksgiving doorbusters available all day on Thursday. Best Buy is not announcing a specific start time for online Black Friday ad deals, but encourages customers to check frequently throughout the day.



Shop this sale through Saturday to save big on TVs, computers, video games, phones, and many more items sitewide. Shop Now at Best Buy