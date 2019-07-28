Best Buy Black Friday in July Sale: Up to $800 off

- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Today only, Best Buy discounts a selection of items during its Black Friday in July Sale. Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid the shipping fees, which start at $3.99, or spend $35 or more to receive free shipping. (Select items receive free shipping.) Shop Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
For Prime members, Amazon continues to take up to 70% off first-order subscription boxes. These orders receive free shipping. Save on pet-related subscriptions, the gentleman's box, the allure beauty box, and more. Shop Now
Amazon continues to take up to 70% off a selection of overstock items. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping on all orders. Shop for a little bit of everything — from groceries to beauty products, jewelry, electronics, homewares, toys, and more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, home items, toys, outdoor equipment, and apparel during its Big Save Event. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
With service activation, Best Buy offers the Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10e 128GB 4G LTE Android Smartphone in Black for $349.99 with free shipping. (Activation costs $45; you can change carriers whenever you please.) Accounting for activation, that's the lowest price we could find by $134 and the best deal we've seen on this phone in any condition. Buy Now
Best Buy offers the Sony PlayStation Classic Console for $19.99. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $5 under our mention from a week ago, the best deal we could find now by $10, and the lowest price we've seen. Furthermore, although this has been discounted to the point of desperation (we've listed it at $75, $40, $30, and $25 since December), this is in fact, an incredible bargain and the product itself has mainly positive reviews. Buy Now
Best Buy offers the LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Great Hall for $79.99 with free shipping. That's $20 less than most retailers charge, although we saw it for $15 less in March. Buy Now
Best Buy offers the LEGO Creator 3-in-1 Shuttle Transporter Set for $16.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $3 under last month's mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price today by $3.) Buy Now
Sign In or Register