Save on appliances from Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, and more. Find washers & dryers from $550, refrigerators from $630, and ranges from $470. Shop Now at Best Buy
- For appliance orders less than $399, delivery adds $69.99.
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
That's $5 less than most eBay sellers charge. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by DBROTH via Amazon.
- Reduces emanating temperature by 5° to 10°F
- Power On/Off
- Cool mode & 2-speed fan
- Built-in indicator lights
- 5-hour cooling
- Covers up to 21 square foot
- Model: IVAEAC01
Apply coupon code "9F9TERVR" for a savings of $13. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black.
- Sold by Qiuhua via Amazon.
- 1-speed
- includes 5-ft. USB cable
- Model: 8541623184
Save on dishwashers, ovens, washing machines, furniture, and more. Shop Now at AppliancesConnection
Students, parents of students, and educators can save up to 10% off laptops, smartphones, wearables, and tablets, and up to 30% off home appliances when you register with a valid school email ID. Shop Now at Samsung
- Purchase limit of two products per category, per email address and/or shipping address within any calendar year period.
Save on over 220 models, with prices starting from $70. Shop Now at Best Buy
- No warranty information is given.
Students of all ages can get exclusive pricing on laptops, MacBooks, tablets, TVs, headphones, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Sign in or create a My Best Buy account and then sign up for Student Deals. Once enrolled, your Student Deals will appear on your Member Offers page.
- All students of all ages qualify for these deals, and all you have to do to get them is to sign up.
It's $360 under list price. Buy Now at Best Buy
- converts from a tablet to laptop with the removable type cover
- 10th-Gen i3-1005G1 Ice Lake 1.2GHz dual-core processor
- 12.3" 2736x1824 touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: QWT-00001
Most stores charge over $100 more. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR 10 & HLG support
- webOS Smart TV features
- works with Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant, and Alexa
- 3 HDMI inputs, 2 USB ports
- Model: 70UN7070PUA
