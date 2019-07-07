New
Best Buy · 49 mins ago
Best Buy discounts a wide selection of items during its 4th of July Sale. Plus, orders of $35 or more qualify for free shipping; otherwise, shipping starts at $3.99. (In-store pickup is also an option for many items.) Shop Now
- $450 off select MacBooks
- up to $200 off select iPad Pros
- up to 40% off appliances
- up to $500 off select Samsung TVs
Expires 7/7/2019
Published 49 min ago
Amazon · 2 days ago
Overstock Items at Amazon
up to 70% off
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon continues to take up to 70% off a selection of overstock items. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping on all orders. Shop for a little bit of everything — from groceries to beauty products, jewelry, electronics, homewares, toys, and more. Shop Now
ThinkGeek · 4 days ago
ThinkGeek Liquidation Sale
75% off
free shipping w/ $50
ThinkGeek takes an extra 75% off sitewide via coupon code "LIQUIFY". Shipping starts at $7.95 or spend $50 or more to bag free shipping. That's the best sitewide discount we've ever seen from ThinkGeek, with 50% off typically being the maximum discount we've seen. Shop Now
- All sales are final
- While ThinkGeek isn't officially shutting down, they'll be merging with their parent company, GameStop, once their website shuts down.
B&H Photo Video · 1 day ago
B&H Photo Video July 4th Deals
up to 75% off
free shipping w/ $49
B&H Photo Video takes up to 75% off a range of computers, cameras, Apple products, smart speakers, and more during its July 4th Deals Event. (We found larger discounts within.) Shipping starts at around $4, but most orders of $49 or more bag free shipping. (Select items under $49 also ship free, as marked.) Shop Now
Walmart · 1 day ago
Walmart July 4th Sale
Over 1,600 items on sale
free shipping w/ $35
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, sports items, furniture, apparel, and more during its July 4th Sale. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or spend $35 or more to bag free shipping. Over 1,600 items are discounted, several of which are at significant lows and/or best-ever prices. Shop Now
Best Buy · 2 wks ago
Microsoft Surface Pro 6 128GB 12" Tablet
$699 $899
free shipping
Today only, Best Buy offers the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 i5 128GB 12.3" Tablet in Platinum for $699 with free shipping. That's tied with our May mention and is the best price we could find by $100. Buy Now
- 12.3" 2736x1824 display
- 8th-generation Intel Core i5 processor
- 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- 8MP rear- and 5MP front-facing cameras
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: LGP-00001
