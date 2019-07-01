New
Best Buy · 1 hr ago
Deals from $120
free shipping
Best Buy discounts a selection of TVs, with prices starting from $119.99. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Tips
- 50" 4K TVs from $249.99
- 60" 4K TVs from $549.99
- 75" 4K TVs from $999.99
Expires 7/1/2019
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 5/5
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
from $99
free shipping
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Tips
- Discounted brands include LG, Vizio, Sharp, and more
New
Walmart · 32 mins ago
Samsung 64.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television
$598 $800
free shipping
Walmart offers the Samsung 64.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $597.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $150. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG
- Smart TV apps (including Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
- 2 USB ports, 4 HDMI inputs
Walmart · 2 days ago
Refurb ONN 43" 1080p LED HDTV
$99
pickup at Walmart
For in-store pickup only, Walmart offers the refurbished ONN 43" 1080p Flat LED HD Television for $99. That's $30 under our March mention, and $62 under the best price we could find for a similar TV. Buy Now
Features
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- USB port
- 3 HDMI inputs
Walmart · 15 hrs ago
Samsung 65" 4K Curved UHD LED Smart TV
$690 $1,400
free shipping
Walmart offers the Samsung 65" 4K 2160p Curved HDR LED LCD Ultra HD Smart Television for the in-cart price of $689.94 with free shipping. That's $9 under our mention from two weeks ago, and at least $506 less than most retailers charge today. Buy Now
Tips
- Amazon charges the same price, also with free shipping.
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K, 2160p) native resolution
- access to streaming services (Amazon Prime, Netflix, HBO NOW, Hulu, etc.)
- USB & 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: UN65NU7300
Best Buy · 2 wks ago
Microsoft Surface Pro 6 128GB 12" Tablet
$699 $899
free shipping
Today only, Best Buy offers the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 i5 128GB 12.3" Tablet in Platinum for $699 with free shipping. That's tied with our May mention and is the best price we could find by $100. Buy Now
Features
- 12.3" 2736x1824 display
- 8th-generation Intel Core i5 processor
- 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- 8MP rear- and 5MP front-facing cameras
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: LGP-00001
Sprint · 1 mo ago
Google Pixel 3 64GB Smartphone for Sprint
$17/mo. w/ 18-mo. lease
free shipping
That's a savings of $300 off list price
With a qualifying activation on a Sprint Flex 18-month lease, Sprint offers Google Pixel 3 64GB Android Smartphone for Sprint in Black or White for $16.63 per month. (Best Buy charges the same.) With free shipping, that's $300 off and the lowest price we could find.
Also available via a Sprint Flex 18-month lease is the Google Pixel 3 XL 64GB Android Smartphone for Sprint in Black or White for $22.04 per month. (Best Buy charges the same.) That's also a savings of $300 off.
Note: Discount applied via monthly bill credits, which start within 2 bills. You must open a new line of service. After 18 months, you can either return the phone and upgrade to a new model or pay it off via lump sum or 6 monthly payments.
