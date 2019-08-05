- Create an Account or Login
Best Buy discounts a selection of phones, laptops, TVs, appliances, and more during its 3-Day Sale. Plus, most items receive free shipping. (Opt for in-store pickup for items under $35 to avoid shipping charges.) A few notable discounts: Shop Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
For Prime members, Amazon continues to take up to 70% off first-order subscription boxes. These orders receive free shipping. Save on pet-related subscriptions, the gentleman's box, the allure beauty box, and more. Shop Now
Amazon continues to take up to 70% off a selection of overstock items. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping on all orders. Shop for a little bit of everything — from groceries to beauty products, jewelry, electronics, homewares, toys, and more. Shop Now
Nordstrom discounts a wide selection of men's, women's, kids', and home items as part of its Anniversary Sale. (Prices are as marked.) Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Discounted brands include adidas, Calvin Klein, Boss, and Dior. Shop Now
With service activation, Best Buy offers the Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10e 128GB 4G LTE Android Smartphone in Black for $349.99 with free shipping. (Activation costs $45; you can change carriers whenever you please.) Accounting for activation, that's the lowest price we could find by $134 and the best deal we've seen on this phone in any condition. Buy Now
Best Buy offers the Sony PlayStation Classic Console for $19.99. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $5 under our mention from a week ago, the best deal we could find now by $10, and the lowest price we've seen. Furthermore, although this has been discounted to the point of desperation (we've listed it at $75, $40, $30, and $25 since December), this is in fact, an incredible bargain and the product itself has mainly positive reviews. Buy Now
Best Buy offers the Hisense 64.5" 4K HDR LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $399.99 with free shipping. That's $200 off list and one of the cheapest 65" 4K Smart TVs we've ever seen (it's tied as the best-ever price for a Roku model.) Buy Now
Best Buy offers the Insignia 3.2-Liter Analog Air Fryer for $29.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $5 under our December mention, $50 off, and the lowest price we've seen for an air fryer of this size.
Update: The price has dropped to $27.99. Buy Now
