Berliner Philharmoniker Digital Concert Hall
Free 30-day subscription

Ich bin ein Berliner Philharmoniker freebie – 30 days' free access to their digital concert hall, to be precise. Shop Now

  • Coupon code "BERLINPHIL" seals the deal.
  • it includes over 600 concerts, and pieces by all your favorite composers, from Borodin to Beethoven and Weill to Wagner, as well as a selection of films, interviews, and livestreams.
  • Expires 3/31/2020
