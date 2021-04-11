New
Ends Today
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Berkshire Classic Velvety Plush Blanket
from $12 $50
pickup

Save as much as $53 on these blankets. Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • Twin for $11.99 ($38 off)
  • Full / Queen for $14.99 ($45 off)
  • King for $16.99 ($53 off)
  • Available in several colors
  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge or spend over $25 to bag free shipping.
Features
  • twin measures 60" x 90"
  • full / queen measures 90" x 90"
  • king measures 90" x 108"
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 11 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Bedding Macy's Berkshire
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register