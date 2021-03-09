Save on cookware, flatware, kitchen tools, and more. The free shipping on orders of $89 or more make several of these items significantly less than you'd pay elsewhere. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Pictured is the BergHOFF Raw Cast Iron Skillet 3-Pc. Set for $34.97 (low by $26).
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $89 or more bag free shipping.
Expires 3/14/2021
Published 46 min ago
Shop discounted cookware, bakeware, and more. (Prices are as marked.) Shop Now at Le Creuset
- Pictured is the Le Creuset Heritage Square Baking Dish 2-Pack for $50 ($17 off).
- Orders of $99 or more ship free; otherwise shipping adds $5.99.
It's really strong price for a 16-piece set. Buy Now at IKEA
- Opt for in-store pickup (availability varies by zip code) to avoid the $5 shipping fee
- four of each pictured utensil
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- 200mL capacity
- Model: COM-099
Apply coupon code "98W23LF3" to save $11. Buy Now at Amazon
- Note this item may not arrive for 3 to 6 weeks.
- Sold by KeQiao via Amazon.
- measures 7.5" x 2" x 2"
- stainless steel needles
- ergonomic handle
Men's jeans and dress shoes start from $22.48, women's jackets from $11.99, and women's boots from $14.98. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $89 or more get free shipping.
- Pictured are the Vigoss Men's Mick Slim 330 Cargo Pants for $37.48 ($61 off).
Save on an enormous selection of men's, women's, and kids' shoes. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Pictured are the Nike Men's Flex Experience 10 Running Shoes for $49.97 (low by $15).
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free on orders of $89 or more.
Save up to 84% on brands like Clarks, Dr. Scholl's, Florsheim, Reaction by Kenneth Cole, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders over $89 bag free shipping.
- Pictured are the Dr. Scholl's Men's Logan Boots for $37.48 (low by $43).
Shop 200 discounted items, including mirrors, wall decor, planters, sculptures, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Pictured is the Willow Row Black Stainless Steel Globe for $39.97 ($40 off).
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free on orders of $89 or more.
