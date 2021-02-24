New
BergHOFF Two-Tone Matte 20-Piece Stainless Steel Flatware Set
$20 $70
free shipping w/ $89

That's $50 off, and if you're already spending $89 for free shipping, a really good price for a name-brand 20-piece set from a major retailer. (Similar BergHOFF sets go for $50 or more elsewhere.) Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack

Tips
  • Shipping adds $7.95, unless you spend $89, in which case shipping is free.
  • Expires 3/2/2021
